Margot Robbie shares photos of Dalby childhood for fire help

HOLLYWOOD superstar Margot Robbie has shared an emotional video in which she showed photos of her visiting her grandparents farm on the Western Downs, in aid of support for the bushfires.

The Bombshell actor took to Instagram to share the video, in which she said she wanted to show beautiful images of her home, instead of the horrific images of the fires.

Robbie was born in Dalby, but grew up in the Gold Coast Hinterland. She often visited her grandparents farm near Dalby.

"I'm sure you're all aware of what's happening in Australia at the moment with the fires and I I didn't want to show you more pictures of the devastation," Robbie said.

"I wanted you to see how beautiful our country is because it is so beautiful and it's really, really hurting right now."

Some of the images shared by Margot Robbie in the video.

In the video Robbie shared photos of her and her cousin on the farm, her learning to drive and more.

Robbie then asked her 17.7 million Instagram followers to dig into their pockets to help out.

"(Australia) really needs you to please donate anything you can," she said.

"I went on so many different websites to donate. (It) took me less than a minute to donate each and I'm terrible with technology and it was really, really easy.

"Whatever you were going to spend on your next cup of coffee, even $1 would help. It's so needed right now.

"Let's give future generations the kind of childhood I was so lucky to have."

Robbie then linked her followers to the Red Cross. You can donate at fundraise.redcross.org.au/drr.