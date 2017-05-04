Maree Rosier flies to new heights in role

PROUD: Maree Rosier (back left) with her school leaders Tyrone, Shaniqua, and Teejay, with Captain Narelle Peach, president of the Ma Ma Creek- Grantham RSL sub-branch.

Occupation: Principal

Age: 51

Marital Status: Widower

What have you enjoyed most about your time as principal of Ma Ma Creek State School?

Getting to know the local families, especially our students, and working to maintain the school's important role in this small rural community.

Why did you decide to pursue a career as a principal?

Although I enjoyed my many years teaching at Lockyer District High School, when my youngest daughter Meghan finished school and headed off to university, I was ready for a new challenge. I was very excited to win the opportunity to act as Principal, for a 12 month term, at Teelba State School. Teelba is a beautiful school located between Surat and St. George, and I thoroughly appreciated my time there. Some of the highlights, after working with the local students and their families, included a helicopter ride from the school oval, the Easter Bunny dropping Eggs on the oval from an ultralight aircraft, and achieving the third highest academic improvement rating for the whole region! When the year came to an end, I resolved to look for a similar position, but closer to my family and our cattle properties. When the assistant regional director rang and asked me if I would be interested in taking up an acting position at Ma Ma Creek State School I thought all my Christmasses had come at once. I accepted, of course.

Have you met anyone famous, who and when?

Our former Governor General, Quentin Bryce, whom I met when she was Queensland's Governor General at the Queensland Youth Parliament.

What is your greatest accomplishment in life?

Without a doubt, it is raising my five wonderful children; Daniel, Kate, Dominic, Lee and

Meghan.

What's the best advice you've ever received?

It is not what happens to you that defines you, but how you respond to it.

What is the one thing you would like to change in the world?

I would like to reverse the decline in community spirit. We need to value and support our communities. People almost always want to help, but sometimes these same people won't accept help when it is offered. In healthy communities, assistance is both happily offered and happily accepted.

How old would you be if you didn't know how old you were and why?

I'd be in my early twenties. There are so many great books to read, so many places to visit, so many people to meet and friends to make, and so many things to do that having the chance of another seventy to eighty years would be a comforting thought.

What is your favourite hobby or recreation, and why?

I wanted to learn to fly. I got my student's pilot licence, and working Saturdays at Kentucky Fried in Nambour meant I could afford one lesson a fortnight. Sadly however, before I completed the training, I graduated from high school and headed off to Brisbane and uni, which meant no available funds! So, recently, I renewed my student pilot licence, and am learning to fly Jabirus and Drifters through a fantastic family-run flying club, the Lone Eagle Flying Club in Clifton, where it is extremely reasonable to obtain a recreational pilot licence. Nothing like the freedom of the skies!

What is your happiest childhood memory?

Growing up in New Guinea when I was leaves me with a plethora of idyllic childhood memories, including snorkelling on pristine coral reefs, sailing in the catamaran Dad built to off-shore islands, gold-panning in the creeks, attending sing-sings, watching a Japanese Zero being retrieved from its resting place in the Rabaul Harbour, and playing with the artefacts of war that Dad had collected from the many Jap tunnels in the area. Probably one that sticks with me most sitting under a bridge feeding crumbs of mum's fruitcake to small fish in a crystal clear creek. Dad was a surveyor with the Commonwealth Department of Works, and sometimes one of us got to accompany him on one of his expeditions. This one was up into the jungle of the highlands. Happy days.

What is your favourite place to visit in the district?

Well, as all the locals would know, this is a hard one. Living in such a picturesque valley leaves us spoilt for choice. I love hiking, and I love to be able to see the lie of the land, so climbing Tabletop in time to see the sunrise is a favourite that I don't do often enough.

What would you do if you won the Lotto?

I would become a developer that fosters community through built environment. And I would travel... lots.

Who are the people you most admire - dead or living?

The great story tellers, especially Dickens, Twain, Lewis, Winton, and Dahl, and poets like W.B. Yeats and Robert Frost., who define and describe the human condition so articulately, that the beauty cannot be missed. I also admire the great teachers, who share enduring truths and stand firm in their beliefs. They are too innumerate, but include Sophocles, Aristotle, Plato, Confucius, Galileo, Helen Keller, Ghandi, Albert Einstein, Golda Meir, Rosa Parks, and Australians Edith Cowan and Maude Bonney.