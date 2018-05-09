Marburg Show's entertainment extravaganza

ON SHOW: The Lorraine Ashton Classic Circus Troupe will perform at the Marburg Show this weekend.

ON SHOW: The Lorraine Ashton Classic Circus Troupe will perform at the Marburg Show this weekend. Francis Witsenhuysen

ONE of the two monster trucks at the upcoming Marburg Show has just arrived on our shores from the USA and has never before been seen in Australia, says Entertainment Chairman Michael Toft.

Mr Toft, said the non-stop Marburg show program kicks off at 8.30am this Friday at Marburg Showgrounds with The Lorraine Ashton's Classic Circus entertaining the crowds with the Wheel of Death, as well as trotting and mini-trotting in the ring. Geckoes Wildlife will also be demonstrating Australian snakes to brave onlookers. Into the evenings there will be Snow and Laser Light displays, the monster truck debut and a fireworks display.

"We have a very full program in the ring and in the hall and into the evening,” Mr Toft said.

"Outside in the ring we have the Frisian horse display and the Ashton circus performing three times throughout the day and roving too.”

Mr Toft said show patrons could expect constant entertainment throughout Show Saturday and Sunday.

"We have a phenomenal 580 horse classes being judged in the ring and our chook class is full,” he said.

"Dog high jumping is always a crowd pleaser as well as the Utes, of course.

"For a little show we punch about our weight always.”

Mr toft invited show patrons to the Free Marburg Dance on Show Saturday at 8pm at Queen St, Marburg.

"Marburg dance is the oldest country dance in Queensland continually, been ongoing since World War 11, has never missed a Saturday night,” Mr Toft said.

"It will be a great way to finished a jam-packed entertaining Show Saturday.”

The Marburg Show is on this Friday to Saturday, May 11-12 at the Marburg Showgrounds on Queen St.