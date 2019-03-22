Marburg Show Ball promises night to remember

Rural Ambassador Korinna Nelson and Show Princess Emily Webber at the 2018 Marburg Show Ball on Saturday, April 14.

WHEN it comes to the Marburg Show Ball, the entire night is a highlight, according to Joy Boughen.

Mrs Boughen has been a member of the show society for eight years and has helped organise the dance for just as long.

Though the chairperson of the dance committee has never run for any of the categories, she is excited to see who will be announced as the winners on the night.

Eight categories are up for grabs, with entrants encouraged to self-nominate on the night.

For the categories of Miss Show Girl and Rural Ambassador, contestants must nominate themselves prior to the night by filling out and submitting a form.

Miss Show Girl, Rural Ambassador, Junior Show Princess and Prince, Show Princess, Best Dressed Junior Male and Senior Gent and Show Queen are the categories open to entrants.

After the judging, guests will be treated to a cup of tea and supper in the form of sandwiches and cakes.

The event promises to be an evening of dancing, offering styles of Old Time as well as New Vogue to anyone dreaming of carving up the dance floor.

Show society secretary Sue Kunde said anyone new to those styles of dance were welcome to come along and give it a try.

"I learned a lot of the dances by getting up with a partner and following the people in front,” she said.

"Everyone's very friendly there so you're not going to get in trouble for not being able to dance. People will usually try to help.”

Mrs Boughen said she was anticipating a wonderful night.

"I'm hoping it runs very smoothly and everyone enjoys themselves,” she said.

The event takes place at 7.30pm in the Marburg Show Hall on Saturday, April 13.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $6 for children and free for anyone in primary school or younger.

For more information on the event or categories, email marburgshow@gmail.com.