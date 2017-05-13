Marburg jumps to new heights

HIGH ACHIEVER: Bonnie Sleeth and her dog Boots, from Lockyer Waters, won the dog high jump with an impressive 2.57m climb at last year's Lowood Show.

THE agility of man's best friend will feature among a huge line-up of entertainment at the Marburg Show.

Barry and Vera Fitzgerald will roll their customised ute into the showgrounds this weekend to host the dog high jump competition.

The couple has been hosting the competition at other local shows for the past three years. It has proven so popular that organisers of the Marburg Show were quick to add the event to this year's show.

It's not only Marburg that has recognised the old-time favourite but Esk too, with the couple planning to debut the act at the show on May27.

The Fitzgeralds were ecstatic to add Marburg and Esk to their schedule this year and hope to see locals not only come and cheer on the dogs but get involved too.

"It'd be so nice to see locals bring their dogs and get involved, because the dogs enjoy it and it's really enjoyed by the people,” Vera said.

"We're really looking forward to people coming to the first show of the year and Marburg are really keen to have it.

"It doesn't matter what type of dog you have, just come and have a go.”

The dog high jump event starts at a low level, with dogs running and leaping the barrier.

The wall is progressively raised until the dogs can no longer leap over, with the highest successful jumping dog declared the winner.

Barry said dog high jump was a favourite at country shows in the past and he hoped to rejuvenate the event's popularity for today's show circuit.

"We do it voluntarily and go out to get people inspired to get into dog high jump in the shows,” he said.

"In the eyes of a child, it must be unbelievably amazing to see a dog go up nine feet.

"Even for the owners who have seen them jump a few times, they are still living in hope that they get over the jump.”

The dog high jump will be at the Marburg Show this Saturday from 4.30pm.

The couple will also host the competition at the Esk, Lowood, Rosewood and Gatton shows this year.

For those looking to prepare or learn more about the event, the Fitzgeralds host training days at their property in Blenheim, with all dog types and skill levels welcome. Phone 0409477443 for more.