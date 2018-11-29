Marburg cops don't miss a beat

FAMILIAR FACE: New Marburg Police officer-in-charge Sergeant Anthony Bradbury might be a familiar face for some in the community, having worked at the station previously in 2013.

MARBURG police station suits the quiet country town it serves - the station is based in a quaint, Queenslander that could easily be mistaken for another house were it not for the police signage and patrol car parked in the driveway.

But despite having just two police officers, the station is no slouch - covering not just Marburg but other areas including Minden, Tallegalla, Iron bark and Glamorgan Vale.

The two stationed officers are on call 24 hours a day, and officer-in-charge Sergeant Anthony Bradbury said the small team at the station was a benefit, not a hindrance.

"It's good being smaller, it's easy to manage,” Sgt Bradbury said.

"It keeps you busy.”

He explained the small team was able to better connect with the local community.

"We're getting to know all our businesses and people - it's easier because people generally know who's going to be responding,” he said.

"You're ingrained in the community, you're part of the community.

"It's almost a lifestyle rather than just a job.”

New officer-in-charge Sergeant Bradbury has been on the job since late October, and boasts more than 19 years of sworn service all over Queensland.

He might be a familiar face to some in the community, having served at Marburg for a year in 2013 - a time he enjoyed so much he decided to make a return.

"I saw the opportunity came up for the position and decided to come back, I loved it here the first time,” he said.

Sgt Bradbury said while Marburg was very much a quiet country town, it didn't come without its own unique challenges.

The large distances the two-man station covered along with having responsibility for sections of both the Warrego and Brisbane Valley highways added new dimensions to their service.

The station is also responsible for responding to the Borallon Correctional Facility.

But Sgt Bradbury said despite the challenges, policing in Marburg was worth it and the township was always supportive of the station.