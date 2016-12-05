Marburg community has the Christmas spirit

Plenty of hands on deck selling tickets and helping out at the Marburg Christmas Carnival.

RAIN and storms couldn't keep the crowd away from the Marburg Christmas Carnival.

Despite a gusty storm putting a halt to the celebrations on Saturday, the festive event was postponed until Sunday, where many locals and visitors turned up to the Marburg Showgrounds.

The ever-popular ham wheel was in full spin along with plenty of children's activities.

The carnival was followed by the traditional Marburg Dance, held in the showground hall.