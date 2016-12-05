Marburg community has the Christmas spirit

RAIN and storms couldn't keep the crowd away from the Marburg Christmas Carnival.
Despite a gusty storm putting a halt to the celebrations on Saturday, the festive event was postponed until Sunday, where many locals and visitors turned up to the Marburg Showgrounds.
The ever-popular ham wheel was in full spin along with plenty of children's activities.
The carnival was followed by the traditional Marburg Dance, held in the showground hall.
