MAP: The council's biggest expense awarded $11.7 million

THE single biggest cost to Somerset region ratepayers was awarded a significant boost in today's budget.

Road and bridge upgrades and maintenance take up 43% of the council's budget - $11.7 of the total $42.9 million.

Somerset Mayor Graeme Lehmann said providing an improved road network was a high priority in the budget along with increased investment in parks and gardens and the construction of more foot and cycle paths.

"Our close proximity to Brisbane, the Gold and Sunshine Coasts as well as Toowoomba means a large percentage of the 24,000 people that live in Somerset regularly commute outside of our region and many more visit Somerset as a tourism destination," Cr Lehmann said.

"This means it is vitally important the council ensures our road network supports these activities as well as our rural industries, which are huge employers in Somerset.

"Our farmers are the backbone of our community and rely on a reliable road network and bridges that can carry heavy loads. We are committed to supporting these key economic drivers."

By March the most expensive roads cost Somerset Regional Council more than half a million dollars for the financial year.

The top 20 most expensive roads in Somerset came in at $606,341 with a gravel stretch at Mount Archer topping the list at $106,813.