Many ways to celebrate in Laidley

BACK IN TIME: The Laidley Pioneer Village will again host its Australia Day celebration, including displays of shearing and live entertainment, which was seen back in 2017.

BACK IN TIME: The Laidley Pioneer Village will again host its Australia Day celebration, including displays of shearing and live entertainment, which was seen back in 2017. Francis Witsenhuysen

IT'S that time of year again - get ready to bring out the flag and throw some sausages on the barbecue to celebrate our great land.

While the region's main Australia Day celebrations are being held in Gatton, there's still plenty to do in the Laidley area so you don't have to travel far to celebrate what makes this country so great.

The Laidley Pioneer Village will again be hosting their Australia Day event and vice-president John Barwell said the day's activities were a great learning experience for all ages.

"We want to celebrate Australia Day in style,” Mr Barwell said.

The day's events will include sheep shearing, spinners and weavers, small engines and blacksmith displays.

Mr Barwell said in addition to being a great day out, it was an important opportunity to learn about the history of the Australian nation.

"We take great pride in showing them what we have known in the past,” he said.

If you're looking for a more laid-back option, Porters Plainland Hotel will be hosting an Aussie-inspired menu on the day, with live music from Adam Kilpatrick to get you dancing.

If you're feeling extra adventurous and patriotic, the hotel will be hosting its fourth annual lamington-eating competition.