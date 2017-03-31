Many roads remain closed due to flood waters in region

Water over the Warrego Highway at the Forest Hill Fernvale Road intersection.

Lockyer and Somerset Floods 2017: Reader and journalist captured videos from around the region, March 2017.

UPDATE, MARCH 31, 4;30PM: Somerset Council has received advice that due to rain received in the upper Laidley catchment Lockyer Creek at Lyons Bridge will peak at approximately 8pm this evening.

This prediction is based on Glenore Grove having reached 9.26m this afternoon.

Currently the gauge at Lyons Bridge is showing 10.64m and is expected to reach approximately 11.00m by 8pm tonight.

Properties likely to be impacted by this peak, should take appropriate action.

EARLIER: The Warrego Hwy is running smoothy near Plainland after flood waters caused havoc this morning.

Police were on scene to direct traffic, with nearby waterlogged fields at the Forest Hill Fernvale Roads intersection bursting onto the roads.

Rainfalls across the region vary, with some readers receiving 150mm at Regency Downs, 190mm at Coolana, to 205mm in Fernvale.

A number of roads continue to remain closed due to flooding.

For a full list of road closures, visit the QLD traffic website: Queensland Traffic

EARLIER: Traffic along the Warrego Highway near Plainland is slow moving, with water across the road near Forest Hill Fernvale road intersection.

Rainfalls of more than 120mm were recorded across the Lockyer and Somerset due to the tropical low caused by ex cyclone Debbie.

Traffic is moving very slowly along the highway and police are in attendance.