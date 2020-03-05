Man’s water carting ends in expensive fine, loss of licence

Running out of water lead to a bad decision for one Gatton resident.

IT WAS a well-intentioned error in judgment that led Christopher William Towle to drive into Gatton, despite his licence being disqualified and having two suspended sentences to his name.

After running out of water at his home in December, Towle drove into town.

Police pulled him up on Eastern Drive, Gatton, and was asked to show his licence.

“Inquiries were made on that licence which revealed he was subject of a disqualification that had been imposed by Rockhampton Magistrate’s Court on the 8th of March,” Police Prosecutor Al Windsor told the Gatton Magistrate’s Court.

Towle’s lawyer detailed the extenuating circumstances of the decision, saying the property Towle was living in at the time had run out of both bottled water and tank water, and the water tanker that was due to arrive that day had been delayed.

It was also noted the woman he was living with at the time suffered medical issues, and was experiencing severe anxiety at the thought of not having water for herself and her two children.

Medical documents were tendered to the court, which verified these claims.

The defence alleged the only alternative for Towle was to walk a “considerable” distance to ask to borrow water from neighbours.

“For all practical purposes, he’s got this lady freaking out, she’s got this medical problem, they’ve run out water in a pretty severe drought, it’s all got to be looked at in that context,” Magistrate Damian Carrol said.

“It was an error of judgment, and there were significant mitigating circumstances.”

He noted Towle had both criminal and traffic histories.

Following Towle’s plea of guilty, Magistrate Carrol handed down a $750 fine, and disqualified Towle’s licence for two years.

The two suspended sentences he was already serving were extended a further three months, and the conviction was recorded.

“Under no circumstances do you drive,” Magistrate Carrol said.

“I don’t care what they are now, you’re looking at very serious consequences if you get caught again driving disqualified.”