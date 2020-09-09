Man’s vile outburst forces childcare lockdown

Taoirangi Taoirangi pleaded guilty in Noosa Magistrates Court on Tuesday to two counts of public nuisance after two separate incidences in July and August. Picture: File.

A man who threatened to kill with an axe and forced the lockdown of a Coast childcare centre during a swearing rage fronted court on Tuesday.

Taoirangi Taoirangi pleaded guilty in Noosa Magistrates Court to two counts of public nuisance after separate incidents in July and August.

Police prosecutor Alison Johnstone said police received multiple triple-0 calls for a man yelling profanities near a childcare centre about 8.30am on July 28.

"Witnesses came forwarded and reported the defendant had been standing outside the daycare centre, members of the public were walking by and he was screaming and yelling words to the effect of 'f----ing c---'," she said.

"It was occurring directly in the vicinity of parents and young children being dropped off to that daycare centre.

"Police spoke with the director of the childcare centre … she also stated because of the behaviour she had to place the centre into lockdown to ensure the safety of the children."

Taoirangi was later arrested and taken to the mental health unit of the Nambour General Hospital.

Sergeant Johnstone said the 62-year-old was arrested again on August 9 after another outburst on a Sunrise Beach street.

"The defendant was yelling in the street, when (police) arrived they escorted him home to his address … he was advised that it was unacceptable and he was upsetting neighbours, he was further advised if police were to return he would be arrested," she said.

At 2:45am police responded to more calls of a man threatening to kill someone with an axe and ultimately arrested Taoirangi.

The Sunshine Beach resident, who suffers from bipolar disorder, said he was off his medication at the time of the offences.

"I just found out I got emphysema and fell in a hole and started freaking out about it," he said.

He told the court he was now back on his medication.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan said Taoirangi's behaviour outside the childcare centre was "bad".

He said if it wasn't for Taoirangi's mental health issues he would have been given a larger fine or possibly a suspended prison sentence.

He was fined $300.