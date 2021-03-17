Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Man’s throat glassed by woman in horrific random attack

by Cormac Pearson
17th Mar 2021 7:02 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man is fighting for life after he was allegedly stabbed in the neck with a broken glass bottle in a random attack on the Gold Coast on Tuesday night.

Police say the 43-year-old man was walking along Scarborough Street in Southport when a 24-year-old Southport woman attacked him about 6.50pm.

The pair were not known to each other.

Police then found the woman nearby in a shop on the same street.

The man was taken to the Gold Coast University Hospital in a critical condition.
The woman has been charged with acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm.

She is due to face the Southport Magistrates today.

Community Newsletter SignUp

Originally published as Man's throat glassed by woman in horrific random attack

More Stories

attack crime editors picks gold coast

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        MPs’ shocking personal stories of sexual harassment, assault

        Premium Content MPs’ shocking personal stories of sexual harassment, assault

        Politics Some of Queensland’s most powerful women have shared personal stories of being sexually harassed and assaulted in the hope it empowers others to speak out.

        Woman accused of interfering with corpse of Blake Riley

        Premium Content Woman accused of interfering with corpse of Blake Riley

        News Police charged a 36-year-old woman with one count of interfering with a corpse and...

        Popular butcher in court after worker's horrific injuries

        Premium Content Popular butcher in court after worker's horrific injuries

        News A beef worker was left with horrific injuries after his arm was caught in...

        HARD LESSON: Lockyer farm worker in court over sex pill

        Premium Content HARD LESSON: Lockyer farm worker in court over sex pill

        Crime A Lockyer Valley man faced a stiff fine for buying a pill from an adult shop.