Man’s stunning Wish purchase for ‘personal safety’ lands weapons charge

A MA MA CREEK man told the Gatton Magistrates Court he thought owning a taser was cool after he was busted for unlawful possession of a weapon.

Trent Garner pleaded guilty to four offences on Monday, November 23, after he was charged in October.

Garner represented himself in court and told Magistrate Graham Lee he had bought the taser off Wish and did not know it was illegal to own.

Police Prosecutor Senior Sergeant Al Windsor said police found the taser in Garner’s bedside drawer when his house was raided on October 27.

The local concrete contractor said he’d never used the device but kept it on hand for his personal safety.

Three of the charges were related to drug matters including possessing dangerous drugs, possessing utensils and pipes used in connection with taking drugs and possessing property suspected of being used in connection with the commission of a drug offence.

Snr Sgt Windsor said a search of Garner’s bedroom found water pipes and scissors located in a dresser and one gram of cannabis in a clip seal bag.

Mr Lee convicted and fined Garner $600 referred to SPER.

The conviction was not recorded.