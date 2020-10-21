Menu
Whitsunday police are still appealing for information after a man fell two storeys from his balcony in a quiet Cannonvale cul-de-sac. Picture: Elyse Wurm
Crime

Man’s mystery two-storey balcony fall under investigation

Laura Thomas
21st Oct 2020 1:00 PM | Updated: 2:13 PM
WHITSUNDAY police are still appealing for information after a man fell two storeys from his balcony in a quiet Cannonvale cul-de-sac.

The 30-year-old man was flown to Townsville Hospital with significant head, chest and abdominal injuries after he fell from his balcony on Deloraine Cl on October 11.

A Townsville Health spokesman said the man was still in hospital in a stable condition.

Whitsunday police Sergeant Gary Hiles said the man "has woken up in hospital and is talking".

"He will remain in hospital for a while, but is expected to recover," he said.

Speaking the day after the incident, Mackay Police District Acting Inspector Nathan Blain said it was too early to make a firm statement on the cause of the fall.

He said it was unknown whether it was misadventure or someone else was involved.

Whitsunday police are appealing for any members of the public who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

If you have information for police, phone Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Whitsunday Times

