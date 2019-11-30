Menu
Patrick Lijnders, who was dared to visit every Schnitz restaurant in Australia (all 74 of them), has completed his epic journey in Cairns.
Man comletes his mission to visit every Schnitz in Australia

by Daniel Bateman
29th Nov 2019 2:40 PM
A MELBOURNE man has fulfilled a nearly decade long quest to visit every Schnitz restaurant in Australia, completing his journey in Cairns.

In 2011, Patrick Lijnders was dared by a mate to eat at as many Schnitz outlets serving his favourite breaded chicken breast dish across the nation as possible.

Today, he visited Schnitz on the Cairns Esplanade, his 74th restaurant on his pursuit of poultry, the final destination for his eight-year mission.

Schnitz superfan, 28-year-old travel agent, Patrick Lijnders, who has tried schnitzel at 74 Schnitz restaurants around Australia. PICTURE: ANNA ROGERS
After ordering a Swiss-inspired schnitty, the 28-year-old travel agent said he had mixed emotions about coming to the end of his journey.

"It's a bit surreal," he said.

"I think it might take me a while just to sit back and think that I actually did all that."

Knoxfield travel agent, Patrick Lijnders, who in his spare time doubles as SchnitzÕs biggest superfan - making it his mission to travel around Australia in order to tick off every single Schnitz restaurant around the country. July 31st, Wantirna South, Melbourne Picture : George Salpigtidis
The Victorian based franchise helped Mr Lijnders out with some of the costs of his quest, including designing him a special T-shirt branded "Schnitz 4 Life."

