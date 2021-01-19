Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man has miraculously survived after a tree fell on him.
A man has miraculously survived after a tree fell on him.
News

Man’s miracle survival after tree falls on him

by Brianna Travers
19th Jan 2021 2:44 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man has miraculously survived after a tree fell on him in the state's north east.

Paramedics were called to "an incident" in Whanregarwen, a small town near Alexandra which is 160km from Melbourne, about 11.50am.

The Herald Sun understands a tree fell on a man on the Maroondah Highway.

Emergency crews undertook a delicate mission to free the man from underneath the tree.

The man, aged in his 30s, was flown to the Royal Melbourne hospital in a stable condition with upper body injuries.

The investigation as to why the tree fell remains ongoing.

Originally published as Man's miracle survival after tree fall

accident

Just In

    Man’s extreme tattoo prank

    Man’s extreme tattoo prank
    • 19th Jan 2021 3:20 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FULL LIST: Gatton Magistrates Court appearances today

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Gatton Magistrates Court appearances today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Gatton Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

        New major supermarket to open at Plainland by end of year

        New major supermarket to open at Plainland by end of year

        News A major supermarket will open a store at Plainland Crossing, delivering local jobs.

        How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

        Premium Content How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

        Smarter Shopping Did you know you can get even more – for free?

        HAIL POSSIBLE: Severe storms predicted for Lockyer

        Premium Content HAIL POSSIBLE: Severe storms predicted for Lockyer

        Weather The BoM has predicted severe storms for the Lockyer Valley region.