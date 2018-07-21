Menu
Login

Man's leg crushed by tractor
News

Man's leg crushed by tractor

20th Jul 2018 5:57 PM

A MAN in his fifties has been airlifted to hospital after his leg was injured in a farming machinery incident on a property southwest of Toowoomba this afternoon.

RACQ LifeFlight was called to the property after the man's leg was crushed by a tractor.

An RACQ LifeFlight doctor and a Queensland Ambulance Service critical care paramedic worked alongside ground paramedics to treat the man's crushed limb.

He was in a stable condition when he was flown to Toowoomba Hospital about 4.30pm.

airlifted farm accident lifelight toowomba tractor accident
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Photos: Friday smiles at the Gatton Show

    Photos: Friday smiles at the Gatton Show

    News The 102nd Gatton Show was in full swing today, with many turning out to see the exhibitions and enjoy the entertainment

    A cause close to their hearts

    A cause close to their hearts

    News The team are helping cancer patients through raffles, food and fun.

    Big chill will return

    Big chill will return

    News Temporary relief for the weekend

    Postman's actions prevent unit blaze in Gatton

    Postman's actions prevent unit blaze in Gatton

    News The fire brigade are urging people to turn kitchen appliances off.

    Local Partners