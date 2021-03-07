Menu
A Cannonvale man, 19, has been charged with assault occasioning grievous bodily harm after an alleged fight on Main St in Airlie Beach about 2.40am on February 26.
Crime

Man's jaw broken in one-punch assault in party precinct

Tara Miko
7th Mar 2021
A Cannonvale man's jaw was broken in two places in a sickening assault captured on CCTV in Airlie Beach.

A teen, also from Cannonvale, has been charged with assault occasioning grievous bodily harm after an alleged fight on Main St in Airlie Beach about 2.40am on February 26.

Whitsunday police officer-in-charge Nathan Blain said it would be alleged the 19-year-old man and a Cannonvale man, 27, were involved in a verbal stoush before things turned physically violent.

The older man was allegedly punched once in the side of the face, causing him to fall down to the pavement.

He was rushed to hospital and underwent treatment for two fractures to his jaw.

Jury delivers verdict in Hamilton Island rape trial

SES review left sitting on shelf for 8 months: Mayor

Senior Sergeant Blain said the incident was reported to police days later, on March 1, and investigations lead to the 19-year-old's arrest on March 2.

Sen-Sergeant Blain said it would be alleged the incident was a "one-punch" assault resulting in serious injuries, and followed the launch of the Assault Free Zone campaign targeting anti-social and alcohol-fuelled violence in the district.

The incident was recorded on City Safe cameras, which helped in the investigation.

He said Whitsunday police would continue cracking down on violent behaviour in the Airlie Beach district.

The 19-year-old man is scheduled to appear in Proserpine Magistrates Court on April 12.

Is alcohol-fuelled violence an issue in Airlie Beach? Send a letter to the editor: Whitsunday Times

