‘Wake up to it’: Coast man’s dire coronavirus warning

A POPULAR Sunshine Coast footballing identity in lockdown with coronavirus has a dire warning for the public to take the deadly virus seriously.

Iain Dalton, father of pro footballer Isobel, was in the United Kingdom for his daughter's Champions League quarterfinal for Glasgow City when his trip was disrupted through the coronavirus pandemic.

When borders were closed, Mr Dalton rushed home.

It was on the plane home where he believes he caught the virus.

Since he started self-isolation, Mr Dalton has not seen a single person and has adhered to the strictest of Queensland Health guidelines.

On arrival at the airport, his wife Jackie and son Reece both brought cars and Mr Dalton drove home separately.

On Monday, a chief medical officer called to inform him he had tested positive to COVID-19, and the department has been in daily contact and provided "incredible, efficient" support.

"We have got to take it seriously. It is so easy for it to spread and just one person's actions can have a massive impact," the Caloundra Football Club life member said.

"It's mind-boggling to think how many people I could have come in contact with if I didn't isolate.

"My son, my wife, the people they see - it's just a chain reaction."

Despite the dangers of coronavirus making worldwide headlines, Mr Dalton said too many people were ignoring the social-distancing protocols.

"I was amazed at the airport: so many people hugging and kissing relatives," he said.

Mr Dalton said he had been feeling "rundown and generally tired" from the long-haul flight and recent travels, which he thinks made him susceptible.

Now on day six of self-isolation, Mr Dalton believes the worst is behind him, despite not being officially in the clear.

"I think there's a bit of misconception around waiting 14 days. It essentially takes seven days to catch it and another seven to get over it," he said.

"I had two nights of unbelievable sweating. Other than that, it's just been flu symptoms.

"So many people have reached out. It's been amazing support and I hugely appreciate it, but I am OK.

"People need to know it is real and wake up to it."