Subscribe
Man’s desire for post-lockdown relief proves costly

Jacobbe Mcbride
, jacobbe.mcbride@news.com.au
8th Dec 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 6:08 AM
A MAN who took the punt to drive while intoxicated, looking for some post-lockdown relief, faced court on Monday.

Rodney Colin Hill, 57, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to drink-driving.

The court heard that on October 17 at 5.15pm, police flagged down Hill on Roe St, Miriam Vale, for a random breath test.

Officers detected the smell of liquor and observed Hill's glassy eyes.

Hill, a rigger, returned a positive reading of 0.078.

Duty lawyer Bianca Wieland said Hill drove to Miriam Vale to visit a friend as soon as he was allowed to following the relaxation of COVID-19 safety restrictions.

"He didn't think he was over the limit, he felt tired but not intoxicated at all," Ms Wieland said.

"My client is remorseful for his actions."

Magistrate Bevan Manthey fined Hill $700 and disqualified him from driving for one month.

crime gladstonecourt gladstone court gladstonecourt drink driving gladstone magistrates court
