Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A crime scene has been set up following the discovery of a body on Casuarina Beach.
A crime scene has been set up following the discovery of a body on Casuarina Beach.
News

Man’s body discovered at beach

by Erin Lyons
13th Feb 2021 11:19 AM

A popular beach in Darwin was closed to the public for several hours after a man's body was found.

A man walking his dog made the grim discovery about 7am at Casuarina Beach, near Darwin Surf Life Saving Club, before alerting authorities.

The man is yet to be identified but has been described as Aboriginal and in his mid to late 30s.

A dog walker found the body. Picture: Glenn Campbell
A dog walker found the body. Picture: Glenn Campbell

Detective Acting Senior Sergeant Sonia Kennon said it was not yet known how long the man's body had been there.

A crime scene has been set up.

There's no indication of how the man died but it is not believed to be suspicious.

"We are continuing to call for witnesses to come forward," Senior Sergeant Kennon said.

The beach reopened to the public just before 3pm.

Originally published as Man's body discovered at beach

More Stories

death investigation editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Motocross club told to ‘stick to guidelines’ or lose support

        Premium Content Motocross club told to ‘stick to guidelines’ or lose support

        Motor Sports A rapidly-growing motocross club that attracts hundreds of bike riders from south east Queensland has been given strict guidelines to follow.

        CRIME WRAP: Mailbox theft on highway, woman with drugs

        Premium Content CRIME WRAP: Mailbox theft on highway, woman with drugs

        Crime A rural mailbox has been stolen from a property on a major local highway and a...

        NAMED: Drunk man jailed for breaking in to old ‘mates’ home

        Premium Content NAMED: Drunk man jailed for breaking in to old ‘mates’ home

        Crime A Gatton man has been handed a prison sentence after he broke into a local home.

        Ambo wait times blow out again under Palaszczuk Govt

        Premium Content Ambo wait times blow out again under Palaszczuk Govt

        Health Patients wait longer as Queensland ambulance response times blow out