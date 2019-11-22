Menu
Supplied Powerball and generic
Man’s bizarre first act after $40m win

by Caitlin Smith
22nd Nov 2019 4:54 AM
A HEALTH worker from Queensland's far north has claimed the entire $40m division one prize in the Powerball.

The man said that after realising he had struck it rich the only thing he could think of to celebrate was to have a shower.

The Cairns man held the only division one winning entry nationally in Powerball draw 1227.

In addition to winning division one, his PowerHit entry also scored division two 19 times, bolstering his total prize to $40,430,542.90.

Early retirement is on the cards, along with a new home, travel - and there will be some good news for his family.

The winning entry was purchased at the newsXpress in the Cairns suburb of Edge Hill.

The stunned Queenslander admitted he had already checked his ticket and seen the life-changing result by the time he was contacted by officials.

"I won't be able to sleep tonight!" he laughed.

"I thought I would check my ticket before bed. I was quite calm. I knew I had some of the numbers and thought I might have won division six.

"Then I had another look and thought 'no, you b------s are wrong!'

"I had a look again. Then I went and had a shower."

The winner credited his cat for alerting him to Golden Casket's call.

"When the phone rang, my cat ran over to the phone. She never does that. I was really surprised. That's why I answered the phone," he said.

"It's amazing. You dream about these things but when it happens you don't believe it."

The regular Powerball player was equally shocked by his secondary wins.

"That's amazing! I thought with a single PowerHit entry you just got one prize. I never thought you could win so many times," he exclaimed.

"This is just a random QuickPick. I'm so grateful to my favourite newsagent!

"I'll be sharing this with my family. I will buy a new house and go on holidays. I think I'm going to retire early too."

Newsagent Maxine Hare couldn't contain her excitement. "Oh my god! I won't sleep tonight!" she said. "That's really good. I'm so happy for it to be one of our regulars.

The numbers in tonight's draw were 1, 12, 3, 2, 25, 13 and 23 and the Powerball was 1.

