Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man is alleged to have sent sexually explicit messages to an online user he believed was a 14-year-old girl, unaware that police were monitoring his movements.
A man is alleged to have sent sexually explicit messages to an online user he believed was a 14-year-old girl, unaware that police were monitoring his movements.
Crime

Man’s alleged vile messages to ‘child’

Blake Antrobus
by and Blake Antrobus
8th Jan 2021 1:15 PM

A Ryde man has been charged with attempted online grooming after allegedly sending vile sexual messages to someone he believed was a young girl.

Detectives from the NSW Child Abuse and Sex Crime Squad's Child Exploitation Internet Unit (CEIU) began engaging online with a man from Sydney's northwest in November last year.

Police allege the man believed he was speaking with a 14-year-old girl and began detailing explicit sexual acts he wished to perform on her.

The investigation culminated in the man, 47, being arrested at his Ryde home at 8.40am on Thursday.

Detectives seized a laptop, mobile phone and electronic storage devices, which will undergo further examination.

The man was charged with using a carriage service to groom a person under 16 years for sexual activity.

He was refused bail following a brief appearance at Parramatta Local Court on Friday.

Originally published as Man's alleged vile messages to 'child'

child abuse crime violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Panic buying explodes as lockdown looms

        Premium Content Panic buying explodes as lockdown looms

        News Brisbane supermarket shelves have been stripped bare and shoppers face long queues and waits at the checkout as panic buying explodes ahead of the lockdown.

        Face masks selling like hot cakes in Ipswich

        Premium Content Face masks selling like hot cakes in Ipswich

        Health Shoppers are phoning, emailing and walking into shops in the search for face...

        COVID LIVE: Masks mandatory in parts of Qld, more NSW cases

        Premium Content COVID LIVE: Masks mandatory in parts of Qld, more NSW cases

        Health Queensland faces lockdown as NSW virus cases revealed

        Agent’s outlook for Lockyer real estate market in 2021

        Premium Content Agent’s outlook for Lockyer real estate market in 2021

        Property After a year of strong growth, the Lockyer Valley property market looks set to be...