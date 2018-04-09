DCE calls for Manly players to lift him into Maroons

Daly Cherry-Evans is eyeing a return to the Origin arena. (Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)

DALY Cherry-Evans' hopes of a Queensland State of Origin recall rest on his Manly teammates.

That's the view of Sea Eagles coach Trent Barrett and the man himself following Manly's 32-20 NRL loss to the Gold Coast in Gladstone on Sunday.

Cherry-Evans has made no attempt to hide the fact he covets the Maroon jersey and desires to return to the Origin arena after being dropped in 2015.

Despite being one of the form halves in the competition last year, he was controversially overlooked for the Maroons' game-three win, fuelling rumours he was out of favour with senior Queensland players.

Daly Cherry-Evans has been out of the Maroons side for a couple of years.

Coach Kevin Walters and Cherry-Evans have consistently denied there was any rift.

And with Johnathan Thurston and Cooper Cronk retiring, the race for the Queensland No.6, No.7 and bench utility spot are wide open.

What's counting against the Mackay product is that Cameron Munster and Michael Morgan are firmly entrenched in Queensland's set-up while Ben Hunt is widely viewed as the form playmaker through the first five rounds.

"He's been one of our best players all season and last year. He's been second to none in that regard, we all know what he can do," Barrett said.

"I'd love to see him get an opportunity to (play Origin again).

"We can help him as a team by winning our next block of games."

Daly Cherry-Evans stretches out after taking an intercept.

While Cherry-Evans has been solid, the Sea Eagles have been hot and cold in 2018.

Over the last month they have flogged Parramatta and Canberra but been unimpressive in losses to South Sydney and the Titans.

"I've just got to keep training hard and playing hard with my teammates," Cherry-Evans said.

"Usually the best players in Origin are a reflection of the best sides in the competition.

"As a team if we can bond together, win some more games then we're going to see not just me but a couple of other players get an Origin jersey.

"The more we can win, the more we can help each other out."