Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police are searching for Johnwill Swain Gizu for removing GPS device and assaulting woman.
Police are searching for Johnwill Swain Gizu for removing GPS device and assaulting woman.
Crime

Manhunt underway for dangerous offender

by SAM FLANAGAN
28th Oct 2020 2:02 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The man who assaulted an elderly woman this morning and stole her car has been identified as a dangerous sex offender, with police and Queensland Corrective Services searching for him.

Johnwill Swain Gizu is supervised under the Dangerous Prisoners Sexual Offenders Act 2003.

He was last seen at the Stockland Shopping Centre, Aitkenvale after removing his

GPS tracking device.

It's after this that Gizu stole the car of an 85-year-old woman.

If you have seen the man, you should not approach him and contact police immediately by calling Triple Zero (000).

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.

Description:

Johnwill Swain Gizu.
Johnwill Swain Gizu.

Height - cm: 188cm

Weight - kg: 96kg

Build: Heavy

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Black

Body Markings:

Left hand - Tattoo of a skeleton on back of hand

Originally published as Manhunt underway for dangerous offender

crime johnwill swain gizu

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Woman collides with pole on Warrego Hwy

        Premium Content Woman collides with pole on Warrego Hwy

        News A WOMAN has been taken to hospital following a traffic accident on the highway.

        Candidates reveal what they will do for Lockyer if elected

        Premium Content Candidates reveal what they will do for Lockyer if elected

        Politics WANT to know what the candidates will do if they are elected? Here’s their...

        Woman taken to watchhouse, banned from visiting local pubs

        Premium Content Woman taken to watchhouse, banned from visiting local pubs

        News A WOMAN has been busted by police at a local watering hole, and told not to return...

        Mystery phone call behind Palmer death tax campaign

        Premium Content Mystery phone call behind Palmer death tax campaign

        Politics Kate Jones blasts Clive Palmer’s ‘bulls**t’ death tax campaign