A manhunt is underway after a 15-year-old boy was stabbed in the chest overnight
Killer on the run after 15-year-old knifed to death

by Tanya French and Tobias Jurss-Lewis
14th Mar 2020 6:48 AM
A manhunt is underway after a 15-year-old boy died following a brutal stabbing during a fight between two groups  overnight.

Police believe the teen was stabbed in the chest after two groups of males came to blows in a car park on Anzac Avenue, Redcliffe at 8.10pm.

Police and paramedics were called to the scene on reports of "serious bleeding" and found the 15-year-old youth from Clontarf with a single stab wound to his chest.

He was rushed to Redcliffe Hospital in a critical condition but later died.

Police want to speak with three men in relation to the attack.

Police believe two of these men were travelling on a pushbike prior to and after the stabbing.

Investigators are urging anyone who has any information about the incident or who were in the vicinity and has dashcam footage to contact police.

Police are also wanting to speak to the driver of a white wagon (pictured) that left a carpark shortly after the fatal stabbing.

This car was spotted leaving a carpark after a fatal stabbing at Redcliffe. Photo: Queensland Police
This car was spotted leaving a carpark after a fatal stabbing at Redcliffe. Photo: Queensland Police
