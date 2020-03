Police have established a crime scene after fire ripped through a two-storey home this afternoon, with neighbours hearing explosions.

Police have established a crime scene after fire ripped through a two-storey home this afternoon, with neighbours hearing explosions.

A FIRE at a Mango Hill home has forced the closure of a suburban road with police establishing a crime scene.

Neighbours reported hearing an explosion just after 4pm today, with flames engulfing the front of the two-storey brick property.

A crime scene has been established at the Mango Hill home. Picture: Nathan Edwards

Three Queensland Fire and Emergency Services worked quickly to extinguish the blaze.

Police remain on scene with a crime scene established.