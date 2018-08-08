Pogba pay demand puts pressure on United

PAUL Pogba told Manchester United he wants a $350,000-a-week pay rise - if he has to stay.

The World Cup winner, 25, contacted Red Devils supremo Ed Woodward this week to say he fancies an Old Trafford exit during this window, reports The Sun.

If not, he will demand an increase in weekly wages from £180.000 ($313,000) to £380,000 ($662.000) to put him closer to United's top earner Alexis Sanchez.

Woodward is determined to keep the Frenchman instead of selling him to Barcelona or Juventus.

But Pogba has reportedly told United pals he wants out.

And his agent Mino Raiola was at the club on Monday trying to engineer a move for his man.

Raiola put the ball firmly in United's court when he said: "I will never make declarations about Paul.

"You have to speak to Manchester United."

Woodward faces the prospect of an unsettled star in United's squad if a deal is not done before the end of the month when the window closes across the rest of Europe.

Paul Pogba is said to want out of Manchester United.

Pogba nets $313,000 a week on a contract that stretches to 2021.

Now the Frenchman believes the time has come to cash in after playing a crucial part in France's triumph at the World Cup this summer.

Raiola approached Woodward in January about Pogba's salary after Sanchez arrived on his massive wage. Nothing came of the conversation.

United were always playing a dangerous game when they signed Sanchez from Arsenal on such inflated wages.

But a move is still unlikely as United will demand £200m ($348m) for Pogba and neither Barca or Juventus have that kind of cash right now.

That situation could change in 12 months.

SunSport revealed last February that Pogba's relationship with boss Jose Mourinho had soured.

This article originally appeared in The Sun and was reproduced with permission