Manager accused of siphoning $10m from company

A Brisbane man accused of siphoning over $10 million from his employer during his time as a commercial manager at a Brisbane machinery company has been granted bail.

Thornlands father Paul Montgomery was today arrested and charged with one count of fraud which police allege relates to a 10-year period between 2007 and 2017 when he was employed at RDS Machinery.

Defence lawyer Leigh Rollason represented Montgomery in the Brisbane Magistrates Court, telling Magistrate Anthony Gett his client had been aware of the allegations for several years and he had made no attempts to flee the jurisdiction.

Mr Rollason said the charges stemmed from civil action taken by the company in 2018 which had been settled out of court.

He said RDS had "effectively cleaned out" Montgomery in the civil action who was then charged with stealing by the police who later dropped the charge.

"You'll note those charges were ultimately discontinued on the basis prosecutors wrote to me and said they did not have sufficient evidence," Mr Rollason said.

"In the last three years he has not attempted to abscond the jurisdiction in fear that this thing might get worse.

"The civil action raised allegations of impropriety and he didn't pack up and fly to South America."

Mr Rollason said his client was not a flight risk and had abided by bail conditions previously.

"He works in the administration of a local sporting organisation and that's how he supports his family," the lawyer said.

"There is no basis for the prosecutor to say he's a risk of not observing his bail because the history says otherwise."

Magistrate Gett said he noted there was a forensic accounting report compiled which police allege "ground the current charges".

"The allegations against the defendant are serious and it relates to a fraud when the defendant is said it have worked as a commercial manager at a company," Mr Gett said.

"It should be noted from the outset that what has been said on behalf of the defendant has not been challenged."

Mr Gett granted Montgomery's bail on a residential condition that he reside at his address in Thornlands.

The case was adjourned to September 7.

Originally published as Manager accused of siphoning $10m from company