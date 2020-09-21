Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man was arrested after a stand-off with police in Grafton throughout the morning of Sunday, 20th September, 2020. Photo Bill North / The Daily Examiner
A man was arrested after a stand-off with police in Grafton throughout the morning of Sunday, 20th September, 2020. Photo Bill North / The Daily Examiner
Crime

Police reveal latest on knife-wielding man

Jenna Thompson
by
21st Sep 2020 9:28 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

INVESTIGATIONS are continuing into a two-hour stand-off in Grafton on Sunday when a male resident allegedly livestreamed threats while wielding a knife on social media.

Just after 9am, officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District were called to a home on Turf Street, Grafton, after concerns were raised for the welfare of a male occupant.

When police arrived, the man was armed with a knife and made verbal threats towards officers prompting authorities to bring in tactical support.

Specialist resources attended and just before 12pm, the 29-year-old man was arrested and taken to Grafton Police Station, before being conveyed to Coffs Harbour Health Campus Hospital for assessment.

It's understood Coffs/Clarence Police are currently awaiting the man's release from the hospital in order to lay charges over the incident.

Photos
View Gallery
clarence crime coffs clarence police drug induced psychosis editors picks grafton police grafton siege live video police standoff
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        What Queenslanders really think of our state

        Premium Content What Queenslanders really think of our state

        News in the biggest ever survey of its kind in Queensland, over 8000 people have told us what they think about jobs, the economy, COVID-19 and our elected leaders.

        Brett Forte inquest date set after family plea

        Premium Content Brett Forte inquest date set after family plea

        Crime An inquest into the shooting death of police officer Brett Forte has finally been...

        Man drives himself to pub after allegedly being stabbed

        Premium Content Man drives himself to pub after allegedly being stabbed

        Crime A man in his 40s was allegedly stabbed in the chest on Friday night

        Family remembers beloved Lockyer pilot in touching tribute

        Premium Content Family remembers beloved Lockyer pilot in touching tribute

        News Family shares stories of pilot who loved flying