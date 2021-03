A man has been rushed to hospital after a vehicle rolled at Helidon on Monday night.

A man has been rushed to hospital after a vehicle rolled at Helidon on Monday night.

A man has been rushed to hospital after a vehicle rolled at Helidon on Monday night.

A spokesman for the Queensland Ambulance Service said the male patient was transported to Toowoomba Hospital in a stable condition with head injuries following the single-vehicle crash.

The car rolled on Gatton Helidon Road and Lawlers Road around 7.45pm.

LOCAL NEWS: Sad seniors statistic authorities want to change