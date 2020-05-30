Menu
Police are investigating how a man received critical gunshot wounds at Collinsville this morning
Breaking

Man with gunshot wound in critical condition

Heidi Petith
, Heidi.Petith@dailymercury.com.au
30th May 2020 10:43 AM | Updated: 11:03 AM
A MAN is in critical condition after receiving a gunshot wound early this morning.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said police responded to reports of a man allegedly injured by a gunshot at Bowen Developmental Road in Collinsville about 12.45am.

The 29-year-old man had injuries to his stomach and was transported to Collinsville Hospital, the spokeswoman said.

He has since been flown to Townsville Hospital where he remains in a critical but stable condition, the spokeswoman said.

Another man is currently assisting police with their inquiries.

