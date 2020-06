A MAN has been hospitalised with burns after a gas bottle exploded in the Gold Coast Hinterland last night.

Critical care paramedics were called to a private residence at Tamborine Mountain about 8.35pm.

It's understood a gas bottle had exploded, causing a man in his 40s to be burned on his legs, arms and face.

He was taken to Royal Brisbane Hospital in a stable condition.

