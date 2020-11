Paramedics took a man in his 30s to the Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital.

A MAN in the Lockyer Valley was rushed to hospital in Brisbane after suffering burns late last night.

Paramedics transported a man in his 30s to the Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital at 12.40am Sunday after being called to a home in Forest Hill.

He sustained burns to his arms, legs and face and was taken to hospital in a stable condition.