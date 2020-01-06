Menu
The man put a bottle of tequila down his pants in a local liquor store.
Man who stole tequila in pants a bit 'drunk' and 'silly'

6th Jan 2020 5:21 PM
A MAN admitted to being a "bit drunk" and stealing tequila by shoving it down his pants.

Gary Doolan pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court today to one count of stealing a bottle of tequila from Liquorland.

Doolan also pleaded guilty to one count of fraud.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Grant Klassen said Doolan selected items in Kmart that were on an earlier receipt and then took them to the refund counter.

Sgt Klassen said Doolan's excuse to   police was that he was "having a hard time".

Doolan who was representing himself admitted he "was being silly and was a bit drunk".

On both occasions, he was caught via CCTV.

For stealing, Doolan was ordered to pay $51 restitution to Liquorland and was fined $200 and for his fraud charge, he was ordered to pay Kmart $17 restitution and was fined $200.

A conviction was not recorded.

