Man who stole car with sleeping baby faces court

Brandon Ames, 25, has been denied bail after allegedly stealing a car carrying a baby in Lismore.

A BALLINA man charged with stealing a car carrying a sleeping baby has been denied bail.

Brandon Ames, 25, was arrested on Thursday morning after police witnessed him allegedly driving a car believed to be stolen.

Police will allgee Mr Ames had stolen a bottle of drink from a Union Street Lismore before he stole a car parked outside of the store.

Police alledge while trying to escape Mr Ames then drove off with the vehicle, which held a 12-month-old child sleeping in a baby seat in back seat.

He was then came to a stop because of traffic and was blocked in by other vehicles, including a police car.

Police alledge while tyring to escape, Mr Ames slammed the stolen car into the police vehicle before he was arrested.

The child was not harmed during the ordeal.

He has been charged with illegal use of conveyance, taking a motor vehicle with an occupant on board, using offensive instrument to prevent apprehension, driving whilst disqualified second offence and larceny.

Mr Ames, who was in breach of his bail when arrested, appeared before Lismore Local Court on Thursday afternoon, where his solicitor applied for bail on his behalf.

His solicitor argued her client was unaware the baby was in the car when he took it.

"The accused as seen on the dashcam footage turned his head and looks in the back seat and sees the child," she said.

"That was the first time he saw the child."

But the police prosecutor told the court Mr Ames would have been aware the child was in the car as he approached the vehicle.

"There is no possible way the offender could miss the child when getting into the vehicle," he said.

"The child was positioned in such a way he would have had to be blind to miss it.

"I've been told the child was in distress when being removed from the vehicle.

"There are a number of witnesses who jumped out and intervened trying to stop the offender from speeding off."

After reading the "most outrageous" set of facts, Magistrate Geoff Linden denied Mr Ames bail application as he was unable to show just cause for release.

Despite his clear distress about the fact he would not be able care for his sick father, Mr Ames said he had "lost every f--king thing" as he was taken away by the sheriff.

Mr Ames' matter will return to Lismore Local Court on January 15, where it is expected to be referred to the Department of Public Prosecutions.