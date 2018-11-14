Bunnings snag danger real, victim says

Australians have been horrified to discover Bunnings is committing the ultimate act of cultural heresy by placing the onions underneath the sausage due to health and safety concerns.

CONTROVERSY has gripped the nation since it was confirmed on Tuesday that Bunnings had changed the way its iconic sausage and bread delicacy could be constructed.

Breakfast television hosts, talkback radio shock jocks, and even Prime Minister Scott Morrison have weighed in on an occupational health and safety directive that onion must be placed below the snag.

Bunnings said the issue was one of reducing danger from any dropped onion that could present a slipping hazard.

Queensland farmer Trevor said the warning was no laughing matter, having suffered serious injuries himself in that exact type of scenario.

The 65-year-old from the Mary Valley, near Gympie, phoned ABC Radio Sunshine Coast today to reveal he had slipped on onion on a Bunnings shop floor three years ago.

"It is serious stuff, this onion thing," he told ABC.

Bunnings barbecues are held at outlets across the country every weekend to raise funds for community and charity groups.



"I used to be an amateur boxer and I learnt the punch is not going to kill you; it's hitting your head on the concrete that is going to. I went to another Bunnings a couple of weeks after and I had a panic attack.

"Every time I go into Bunnings now I look on the floor - I look for onions."

Trevor was compensated by the hardware giant after his fall, which he said occurred just after he walked into the Gympie outlet to buy a whipper snipper in 2015.

"I walked into store and it happened so fast, I had leather boots on … I went down on my back," he said.

The Bunnings snag controversy has gripped Australia.

Bunnings has copped criticism, praise, jokes and everything in between since confirming yesterday that operators of weekend barbecues outside its stores had been directed to put fried onions below sausages, not on top.

"Safety is always our number one priority and we recently introduced a suggestion that onion be placed underneath sausages to help prevent the onion from falling out and creating a slipping hazard," Bunnings chief operating officer Debbie Poole said.

It's understood the guideline was quietly introduced recently but word spread this week, prompting a flurry of interest.

"This recommendation is provided to the community groups within their fundraising sausage sizzle welcome pack and is on display within the gazebos when barbecues are underway," Ms Poole said.

Since the news broke, social media has been in a buzz with people offering various takes on the issue.

Even the PM was asked about it today, putting his support behind Bunnings and saying he didn't mind where the onion was placed.

"To those who are cooking them, who are out there every weekend supporting their local sporting teams or charities, how good are you," Mr Morrison said.

Today co-host Karl Stefanovic sounded off on Wednesday, describing the change as un-Australian and urging Bunnings not to "mess with perfection".

Ryan "Fitzy" Fitzgerald has made an emotional plea to Bunnings to reverse its recent change to their iconic sausage sizzles.

The Nova star penned an open letter to the hardware chain urging it to abolish its policy to serve onions below the snag rather than on top of it.

Bunnings doesn't believe the change will have much of an impact though.

"Regardless of how you like your onion and snag, we are confident this new serving suggestion will not impact the delicious taste or great feeling you get when supporting your local community group," Ms Poole said.