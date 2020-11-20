Man ‘wastes year of life’ charged with stealing, damages

A Lockyer Valley man whose fingerprints were allegedly found at the scene of a crime has said he has wasted "a year of his life" with court proceedings.

Reon David Walliams has been charged with one count of stealing and one count of wilful damage dating back to December, 2010, the Gatton Magistrates Court heard.

On Monday, November 9, Williams fronted the court to what he thought was supposed to be a trial.

"It's been a year of my life wasted," Williams said.

He has one stealing charge from December 29, 2010 and one case of wilful damage from December 3, 2010.

Police prosecutor senior sergeant Al Windsor said there were six witnesses required for Williams' case, which as adjourned for a hearing on March 16, 2021.

Williams, who appeared agitated in court, was represented by duty lawyer James Ryan, but spoke to the magistrate.

"My fingerprints and DNA have been at the police station, this was tacked onto another charge in November that I received," Williams said.

"I keep coming here and finally it' gotten to here and there's no evidence, and it's apparently because I had fingerprints on the fuel cap.

"I just don't understand why a year of my life has been taken away from me."

Magistrate Graham Lee assured Williams that his case was just a mention.

Williams will appear at the Gatton Magistrates Court for a hearing on March 16, 2021.