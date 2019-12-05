Menu
A cleaner used a makeshift flamethrower to threaten his ex-partner during a fight in their family home, a court heard
Crime

Thug uses makeshift flamethrower, frozen bacon on ex-partner

Jodie Callcott
5th Dec 2019 8:04 AM | Updated: 1:58 PM
A RESORT cleaner used a makeshift flamethrower to threaten his ex-partner during a fight in their family home, a court heard.

It was the second instance of domestic violence against his ex-partner in a matter of weeks.

On September 6, Daniel James MacDonald was visiting his family when he was asked to leave by his ex-partner because she noticed he was drinking alcohol.

The court heard Daniels left but later returned to the Banora Point home and tried to take a glass sliding door off its hinges to get inside.

After he failed to get inside he pulled his pants down and exposed himself to the victim.

Less than two weeks later, MacDonald breached his bail conditions by returning to the family home and confronted his victim about the previous offence.

MacDonald and his ex-partner were in the kitchen when he picked up a kilogram of frozen bacon and threw it at the victim's foot, causing it to bleed.

The court heard the victim started to cry for help and MacDonald puts his hands on her mouth to stop her from calling for help.

When that failed to keep his victim quiet, he used a can of deodorant and a lighter to create a makeshift flame thrower to threaten her.

The woman stopped yelling for help and retreated to her bedroom where she phoned police.

Officers later found MacDonald at a Kingscliff resort where he worked as a cleaner and was arrested and jailed for five days.

Defence lawyer Amanda Fawaz said in her client's mind he didn't mean to hurt his victim but accepted his behaviour and level of intoxication was the reason his ex-partner was harmed.

"My client is embarrassed, remorseful and very upset for putting his family what he has put them through," Ms Fawaz said.

Magistrate Geoff Dunlevy accepted MacDonald was remorseful for his "wrongdoing" but said the facts were "quite concerning".

MacDonald in Tweed Heads Local Court on Wednesday pleaded guilty to four charges including stalk or intimidate to intend fear or physical harm, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and contravening an apprehended violence order.

He was convicted and ordered to serve a 12 month Intensive Corrections Order, complete 200 hours of community service and ordered not to drink alcohol for 12 months.

 

*For 24-hour domestic violence support  call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or  MensLine on 1800 600 636.

court crime daniel james macdonald domestic violence violence
