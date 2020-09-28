Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police are looking for a man who allegedly tried to steal a motorbike while armed with a knife on Sunday.
Police are looking for a man who allegedly tried to steal a motorbike while armed with a knife on Sunday.
Crime

Man uses helmet to fight off robber with knife

lucy rutherford
28th Sep 2020 8:11 AM | Updated: 10:08 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Coast employee finishing his shift used his helmet to fight off an armed man trying to steal his motorbike, according to police.

Sunshine Coast Criminal Investigation Branch officer-in-charge Daren Edwards said the victim had finished his shift at the Lactalis Australia Milk processing at Nambour on Sunday.

Detective Senior Sergeant Edwards said a man tried to steal the victim's motorbike while armed with a knife at 4.30pm.

'Not f------ around': Dad jailed for robbery at knifepoint

Trio charged with violent robbery at Coast home

Sen-Sgt Edwards said the victim managed to fight the man off by using his motorcycle helmet and suffered defence wounds to his hands.

The offender is described as aged between 30 to 40, caucasian with sunken cheeks, a messy short brown beard, dark coloured scruffy ear length hair and about 185cm tall.

He was wearing black tracksuit pants and a red, long sleeve flannelette shirt over a black T-shirt.

Sgt Edwards said there were no CCTV cameras where the attack took place, however he may have moved close by.

Investigations are ongoing and anyone with information is urged to call police.

armed robbery daren edwards knifepoint sunshine coast crime
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Woman rushed to hospital after skydiving accident

        Premium Content Woman rushed to hospital after skydiving accident

        News Paramedics rushed to the scene of a skydiving accident reported off the Brisbane Valley Hwy.

        Fire crews to reassess bushfire’s severity

        Premium Content Fire crews to reassess bushfire’s severity

        Breaking Two fire crews are headed back to a blaze that sparked yesterday and burned through...

        Rid ‘reviews, committees’ to get job done: Lockyer candidate

        Premium Content Rid ‘reviews, committees’ to get job done: Lockyer candidate

        Politics A CANDIDATE challenging the seat of Lockyer says enough reviews and committees.

        Well on road to recovery six months from lung transplant

        Premium Content Well on road to recovery six months from lung transplant

        Health After a lung transplant earlier this year, Paul Palin thought life wouldn’t return...