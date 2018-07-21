Menu
Login
Crime

Man uses 'firearm' in Springfield bottle shop robbery

Rae Wilson
by
21st Jul 2018 4:18 AM

DETECTIVES are investigating the armed robbery of a bottle shop in Springfield yesterday afternoon.

About 2.15pm a man entered the Main Street business, produced what appeared to be a firearm and demanded money from the shop attendant.

The female attendant complied and the man removed a sum of cash from the register and stole a bottle of alcohol from a shelf before fleeing on foot.

No one was injured during the incident.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have seen the man or have more information to come forward.

If you have information for police, phone Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

armed robbery bottle shop ipswich crime springfield

Top Stories

    Photos: Friday smiles at the Gatton Show

    Photos: Friday smiles at the Gatton Show

    News The 102nd Gatton Show was in full swing today, with many turning out to see the exhibitions and enjoy the entertainment

    A cause close to their hearts

    A cause close to their hearts

    News The team are helping cancer patients through raffles, food and fun.

    Big chill will return

    Big chill will return

    News Temporary relief for the weekend

    Postman's actions prevent unit blaze in Gatton

    Postman's actions prevent unit blaze in Gatton

    News The fire brigade are urging people to turn kitchen appliances off.

    Local Partners