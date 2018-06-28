Menu
Man trapped, seriously injured in two-car crash

Emma Clarke
by
28th Jun 2018 7:17 AM

AT LEAST one person is seriously injured following a two-vehicle crash at Fernvale this morning.

Paramedics are treating three people, one of which is in a serious but stable condition.

The male was cut from the vehicle and has been taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital. 

Two other people have been taken to Ipswich Hospital, both in a stable condition.

The crash happened on the Brisbane Valley Hwy just after 6am.

Queensland Fire and Emergency services freed the man from the car and stayed on scene until just after 7am.

