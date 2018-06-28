Man trapped, seriously injured in two-car crash

AT LEAST one person is seriously injured following a two-vehicle crash at Fernvale this morning.

Paramedics are treating three people, one of which is in a serious but stable condition.

The male was cut from the vehicle and has been taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital.

#Fernvale Paramedics are on scene at a 2-vehicle incident on Brisbane Valley Highway at 6.09am. 3 patients treated on scene. 2 patients are in stable conditions - transported to Ipswich Hospital, 1 in a serious but stable condition - transported to Princess Alexandra Hospital. — Queensland Ambulance (@QldAmbulance) June 27, 2018

Two other people have been taken to Ipswich Hospital, both in a stable condition.

The crash happened on the Brisbane Valley Hwy just after 6am.

Queensland Fire and Emergency services freed the man from the car and stayed on scene until just after 7am.