Menu
Login
Paramedics were called to a single-motorbike crash at Landsborough this morning, where man was reportedly trapped against a tree.
Paramedics were called to a single-motorbike crash at Landsborough this morning, where man was reportedly trapped against a tree. David Nielsen
News

Man injured after motorbike crashes into tree

Ashley Carter
by
7th Sep 2018 12:03 PM

A MAN in his 40s has suffered injuries after his motorbike crashed into a tree this morning at Landsborough.

A Queensland ambulance spokesman said paramedics were called to Tunnel Ridge Rd to a single-motorbike crash about 11.45am.

It was reported by the 000 caller that the man was trapped against the tree.

Paramedics treated the man with shoulder and leg injured at the scene. He was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

No delays were expected in the area.

landsborough motorbike crash paramedics
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Koala carer wants everyone to be kind to animals

    Koala carer wants everyone to be kind to animals

    News It was after her last child completed high school when Merilyn found her purpose in life was to look after koalas and since then she hasn't looked back.

    VOTE: Would you pay an extra 10c a litre for milk

    VOTE: Would you pay an extra 10c a litre for milk

    News Milk could cost you an extra 10c a litre

    Startling heath statistics reveal region's weight problem

    Startling heath statistics reveal region's weight problem

    News Adults in the West Moreton Health region are dying prematurely.

    Local artists get creative at music awards

    Local artists get creative at music awards

    News A record number of entrants competed across 13 different categories.

    Local Partners