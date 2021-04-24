Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man is trapped under rubble after a two-storey building collapsed in Sydney’s west.
A man is trapped under rubble after a two-storey building collapsed in Sydney’s west.
News

Man trapped after building collapse

by Dana Pendrick
24th Apr 2021 10:45 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man is trapped under rubble after a building collapsed in Sydney's west.

A two-storey home on Gecko Street in Marsden Park collapsed at 9.10am on Saturday, and firefighters are still working to free a 45-year-old man.

A two-storey home has collapsed on Gecko Street at Marsden Park. Picture: Google
A two-storey home has collapsed on Gecko Street at Marsden Park. Picture: Google

Before the man can be freed, firefighters will need to devise a plan to pull him out safely.

A 25-year-old has already been pulled from the rubble and is being treated by paramedics.

Doctors and ambulance officers are on the scene.

Originally published as Man trapped after Sydney building collapse

accident building collapse rescue

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Two Toogoolawah rodeo spectators busted for crimes

        Premium Content Two Toogoolawah rodeo spectators busted for crimes

        News Instead of enjoying an evening at the Toogoolawah rodeo, two people will now have a date with the court because of their actions.

        New multi-stage $1.4m Lockyer development given approval

        Premium Content New multi-stage $1.4m Lockyer development given approval

        News More than 100 new families will call the Lockyer Valley home with a new housing...

        Emergency services to gain help from new cadet recruits

        Premium Content Emergency services to gain help from new cadet recruits

        News Somerset teenagers will join forces with emergency services as new cadet...

        No s**t: New septic system to help impending population boom

        Premium Content No s**t: New septic system to help impending population boom

        Property A five-metre-high septic pump station will be built along a main road in one of the...