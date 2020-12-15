Menu
ARMED AND ABUSIVE: The man was carrying a hatchet when he threatened to harm the woman in her home. Picture: file
Man threatens to ‘slit woman’s throat’ when car breaks down

Jessica Paul
15th Dec 2020 5:00 AM | Updated: 6:41 AM
A SOUTHERN Downs father threatened to slit a woman's throat and burn her house down after a car she sold him broke down within weeks of the purchase.

Clint Ross Evenis was drunk and armed with a hatchet when he went to the woman's Stanthorpe home at about 12.45am on September 8 to confront her about the broken-down car, which he'd bought only weeks earlier.

The Warwick Magistrates Court heard the 42-year-old became aggressive and abusive when he was asked to leave the property, threatening to cut the woman's throat with his weapon and burn her house down.

Police prosecutor Ken Wiggan said Evenis caused trouble again that same month at the Stanthorpe McDonald's, becoming aggressive toward staff when he couldn't afford his meal.

Sgt Wiggan said the 42-year-old called employees "c---s" and threatened to have his family "bash them" before leaving.

Just weeks later Evenis started another disturbance, picking up a bottle from the street and throwing it at a stranger while hurling insults such as "paedophile".

Defence lawyer Peter Sloane told the court his client, who appeared from jail via videolink, was on parole at the time of these most recent offences and was now serving a suspended jail sentence.

Mr Sloane said the 42-year-old was battling alcohol and opiates addictions at the time of the offending, but was taking advantage of rehabilitation programs available in jail.

The man's conduct was condemned as "despicable and vulgar" by Magistrate Julian Noud, who said he doubted whether Evenis was remorseful.

Evenis pleaded guilty to three counts of public nuisance.

He was sentenced to 14 days' jail with immediate eligibility for parole.

 

court crime
