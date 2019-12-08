Menu
Man tasered by police after incident at pub

Meg Gannon
8th Dec 2019 6:57 PM
ONE man has been tasered and another man taken into custody after an incident at a Dalby pub this evening.

A Queensland Police Services spokeswoman confirmed police were called just after 6.30pm tonight in regards to an incident at the Criterion Hotel.

The spokeswoman told News police intercepted a vehicle containing one driver and one passenger on Orpen Street in connection with the incident.

News believes there was an altercation between the police officer and the passenger in the vehicle that led to the passenger being tasered.

A second police unit arrived to the scene on Orpen Street shortly after.

The two men have been taken into custody at the Dalby watch house.

crime criterion hotel dalby editors picks police taser

