Man takes sleeping pill, proposes to girlfriend

THIS bachelor literally found the woman of his dreams.

An unidentified man recently confessed on Reddit that he accidentally proposed to his girlfriend after taking sleeping pill Ambien, the New York Post reports.

He said that he was having trouble sleeping, so he ended up taking 40 mg of the sleep aid - quadruple the recommended dosage.

The man claimed to have taken four times the recommended dose of Ambien. Picture: Tim Boyle/Getty

"I had an engagement ring in my drawer… woke up and she was wearing the ring on her finger and had explained what had happened," the man wrote. "(I) was just shook because (I couldn't) remember sh*t."

He even updated his Facebook relationship status to "engaged" while in his Ambien-induced haze.

"I had not planned on being engaged with my girlfriend for another year and a half and probably (would've) gotten her a better ring but Ambien sped up the process ten folds," he said.

In 2017, New York Magazine reported on the rise of "Things You Did on Ambien", a subreddit thread for documenting people who've done bizarre things while under the influence of the sleeping pill.

Acts include building a cabinet, cleaning a kitchen and deranged text messages.

This article originally appeared on the New York Post and is republished with permission