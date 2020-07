Paramedics have attended a traffic accident on the Warrego Highway. File Image

A MAN in his late teens has been transported to hospital following a traffic accident.

Paramedics were called to the Warrego Highway at 3.04am to reports of a single-vehicle rollover.

The accident occurred at Gatton near the overpass.

The teenager was transported to hospital by paramedics in a stable conditions with spinal precautions.