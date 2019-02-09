Man sustains burns from flammable liquid

TWO men in their 40s have been rushed to hospital following two separate incidences last night.

A Fernvale man sustained partial thickness burns to his face, neck and chest after reportedly adding flammable liquid to a fire.

Paramedics, along with a critical care paramedic, were tasked to his home at about 6.53pm.

The patient was transported by helicopter in a stable condition to the Royal Brisbane Hospital.

In Hatton Vale, paramedics attended a single motorbike crash at 6.24pm on Ogilvy Place.

The man sustained a significant leg injury and was transported in a serious but stable condition to the PA Hospital.